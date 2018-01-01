Baylor Scott & White welcomes first baby of 2018

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest has announced its first baby of 2018!

A baby boy was born on Jan 1. at 8 a.m. weighing five pounds and 13 ounces. He was measured at 18.75 inches long.

The proud parents are Robert and Carolina Pecina from Waco. Their baby boy is named Robert Lee III.

"I was trying not to cry," said Robert.

For Robert and Carolina, Robert Lee III is their miracle.

"He's actually our Rainbow Baby because we lost one previously," said Robert. "Then, out of nowhere, comes a new bundle of joy."

"A complete surprise! I found out on Mother's Day that we were pregnant," said Carolina.

Carolina arrived at the hospital at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. Her water broke at 10 p.m. and she was in labor for about 10 hours.

"I'm happy, I'm very happy," said Carolina. "He surprised me, I didn't expect him to come this early. I thought it was going to be another two weeks."

"What a way to start a year," said Robert. "New year, new baby, healthy wife, healthy son, healthy family. It turned out well."

Robert Lee III is now the youngest of five children who are all very eager to welcome him home.

"The whole family has been awaiting him too, so he'll be spoiled every which way," said Carolina.

The Pecina family will return home in the next 48 hours.

"As long as he doesn't turn out like this father, he'll be great!" joked Robert.

