Providence Waco welcomes first baby of the new year

Providence Waco welcomed its first baby born in 2018 - Xander Jones!

Xander weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. He was born on Jan. 1 at 7:01 a.m.

Providence said in celebration of his arrival, a gift basket was provided - filled with accessories and toys! All items in the basket were donated by Providence Volunteer Services.

