Man arrested for abducting Texas girls said he came home and 'found' the girls' mother dead

The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.
A shed caught on fire while homeowners were away in Riesel Thursday evening.
According to State Farm, Jan. is the busiest month for theft in Texas.
The number of flu cases in our area remains high and the season is not over yet.
Garden of Hope, a local nonprofit organization, is asking for the community to help them raise enough funding to finish renovations for a foster care facility.
