Man arrested for abducting Texas girls said he came home and 'found' the girls' mother dead

The two girls behind an Amber Alert and the man suspected of taking them were found in Trinidad, Colorado, according to Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks.

An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believed the suspect and girls are in Colorado.

The Round Rock Police Department said Miles is in federal court and is being charged with kidnapping.

Round Rock police told The San Antonio Express the Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas as they have evidence that they may be elsewhere.

The Round Rock Police Chief, Allen Banks said in a press conference he believed the suspect and the girls were in Colorado.

The police chief said they received a tip on Dec. 30 in which they were able to obtain a video surveillance from a business that leads them to believe they are in Colorado.

Authorities were looking for 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, born on 5/17/03, 5’0”, 100 lbs, light brown hair, brown eyes, with a right nose stud, braces and wearing unknown clothing.

Authorities were also looking for 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret born on DOB 1/31/10, 4’5”, 75 lbs, curly brown hair, brown eyes, in unknown clothing.

Police were looking for 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, born on 6/2/73, 6’2”, 200, brown hair, hazel eyes wears glasses & has a beard, in connection with their abduction.

Miles was also a person of interest in the suspicious death of Tonya Bates, 44, the girls' mother. The Round Rock police told the Austin American-Statesman that Miles was a roommate of Bates and lived in the home with her and her two daughters.

According to the Associated Press, Miles told the FBI that he had come home and "found" Bates dead. He texted his mother from one of the girls' cellphones to say he had "come home to something bad" and blamed Bates' boyfriend.

AP said that Bates was found dead of apparent blunt force trauma.

CAUGHT!!! Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!! — Allen Banks (@ChiefAllenBanks) January 4, 2018

