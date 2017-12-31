Amber alert still active for Austin-area children, suspect is person of interest in suspicious death

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Round Rock.

Authorities are looking for 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, born on 5/17/03, 5’0”, 100 lbs, light brown hair, brown eyes, with a right nose stud, braces and wearing unknown clothing.

Authorities are also looking for 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret born on DOB 1/31/10, 4’5”, 75 lbs, curly brown hair, brown eyes, in unknown clothing.

Police are looking for 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, born on 6/2/73, 6’2”, 200, brown hair, hazel eyes wears glasses & has a beard, in connection with their abduction.

The girls were discovered missing when authorities went to the home to conduct a welfare check and found a woman dead. The children and companion were missing.

Miles is also a person of interest in the suspicious death of Tonya Bates, 44. The Round Rock police told the Austin American-Statesman that Miles was a roommate of Bates and lived in the home with her and her two daughters.

Police believe that Miles abducted the children and that the last sighting was in northern New Mexico or southern Colorado.

Miles is driving a gray, 2017, Hyundai, Accent with a TX license plate JGH9845.

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516.

