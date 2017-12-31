Amber alert issued for two children from Round Rock

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from Round Rock.

Authorities are looking for 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, born on 5/17/03, 5’0”, 100 lbs, light brown hair, brown eyes, with a right nose stud, braces and wearing unknown clothing.

Authorities are also looking for 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret born on DOB 1/31/10, 4’5”, 75 lbs, curly brown hair, brown eyes, in unknown clothing.

Police are looking for 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles, born on 6/2/73, 6’2”, 200, brown hair, hazel eyes wears glasses & has beard, in connection with their abduction.

The suspect is driving a gray, 2017, Hyundai, Accent with a TX license plate JGH9845.

The suspect was last heard from in Round Rock, TX on 12/30/17.

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516.

