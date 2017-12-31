Groesbeck police to eliminate verbal warnings during traffic stops

The Groesbeck Police Department said they will no longer offer verbal warnings during traffic stops starting Jan. 1st.

A section of the Sandra Bland Act goes into effect Jan. 1 and will require specific data collection and reporting on every traffic interaction conducted by Texas law enforcement.

Those requirements will essentially eliminate the "verbal warning" and will result in either a written warning or a citation with every stop.

We have been transitioning to this over the last few months with full implementation starting at midnight.

The referenced section of the Sandra Bland Act can be seen below:

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.