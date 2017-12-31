Details of Cleveland Browns "Perfect Season" parade released

Do you remember when the Cleveland Browns were perfect in pre-season, 4-0?

Now they are a perfect 0-16, one of the worst teams in NFL history.

Fans are going to commemorate this terrible season with a parade, hoping for a better year next year.

“At the bottom of the graphic last year, I wrote, 'there's always next year" I said that completely tongue and cheek. I never thought I would sit here right now, at the last game of the year and say the Browns have not won a game in 2017,” said parade organizer, Chris McNeil.

Yet, here we are. The Browns are officially perfect at 0-16 as they lost to very weak Steelers team.

“Essentially against their JV, I thought the Browns had a shot,” McNeil admitted.

Yes, McNeil is the brains behind the "Perfect Season Parade" but he's the first to tell you he didn't want it to happen.

“First of all, it's a lot of work, two, you want your team to win.”

Next Saturday, January 6th at high noon there will be a parade around First Energy Stadium.

“What you can expect, like any other parade. Vehicles, Browns themed vehicles. Buses, walkers,” McNeil explained.

Remember the guy with the "cemetery" of Browns quarter backs? He'll be there.

“That guy and 27 of his buddies are going to carry the headstones in a procession. The creativity of Cleveland is also going to be on display,” McNeil joked.

There will also likely be a few messages for browns leadership.

“There's also going to be message to Hue Jackson, and the ownership of the Browns, saying we're not happy with what's going on with the Browns and they need to figure it out,” McNeil said.

Figure it out before "Perfect Season Parade 3.0"

“No, don't talk about it, no 3.0!” McNeil exclaimed.

Last year since the Browns actually won one game, there wasn't a parade. About $50,000 went to the Greater Cleveland Foodbank.

There will be a parade, but they are asking everyone who attends to bring in canned goods or non-perishable food items that will go to the food bank.

