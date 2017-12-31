Texans GM takes leave for wife's cancer battle - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texans GM takes leave for wife's cancer battle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith says he will take an immediate extended leave of absence to help his wife battle breast cancer.

Smith made the announcement in a statement less than an hour after the Texans finished their season with a 22-13 loss Sunday at Indianapolis.

Houston (4-12) lost its final six games of the season and nine of its last 10, prompting speculation there may be a shake-up in the front office, on the coaching staff or both.

Smith called the decision "extremely difficult" and acknowledged he still wants to bring Houston a championship. He also thanked team owner Bob McNair and his family for their support as he spends more time with his family.

