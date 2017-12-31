Lady Bears defeat Texas Tech, move to 12-1

Harrison Barnes scored 24 points, Dennis Smith Jr. got 11 of his 19 points in the final 1:39 and the Dallas Mavericks closed 2017 with their season-best fourth straight win, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-113 on Sunday night.More >>
Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith says he will take an immediate extended leave of absence to help his wife battle breast cancer.More >>
Chuck Pagano wanted one more win as Indianapolis Colts coach. Now Pagano must wait to see if it will be his final victory with the team.More >>
Dak Prescott tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brice Butler early in the fourth quarter and the Dallas Cowboys beat playoff-bound Philadelphia 6-0 on Sunday, preventing the Eagles from a franchise-record 14th win.More >>
A’ja Wilson hit the game-winning shot with 1.1 to play, as No. 22 Texas A&M fell 61-59 to No. 4 South Carolina in a women’s basketball game on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
