Multiple accidents, roads closed across Central Texas due to icy conditions

The Waco Police Department posted on their Facebook that both flyovers for W Loop 340 and IH 35 are being shut down according to dispatchers.

The Waco Police Department also said nine wrecks have been reported including a Waco police car.

I-35 bridge over Highway 77 has been shut down southbound.

Police said a four-car pileup was reported on north loop 77 on I-35 also a single vehicle possible rollover was reported on the MLK bridge north of I-35.

An 18-wheeler jackknifed on southbound Highway 6 to the north of I-35.

Chief Zakhary with the Woodway Public Safety Department said they responded 11 crashes, some were rollovers along Highway 84 east and westbound.

The Hill County Emergency Management said that multiple wrecks were reported on Texas State Highway 22 near Whitney.

Multiple accidents have been reported on Hwy 22 around Peoria.

The Hewitt Police Department said the overpass on S Hewitt over Spring Valley is going to be shut down until it can be sanded by TxDOT.

The Killeen Police Department said they have closed the W.S. Young Bridge due to weather conditions.

The Copperas Cove Police Department said westbound U.S. 190 is closed and a viewer told us about an accident there.

Authorities said a rollover accident happened on Highway 6 in Falls County.

Several accidents have reported in Temple.

Three accidents have been reported in Bosque county.

