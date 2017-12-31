Police give tips on how to drive on icy roads - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police give tips on how to drive on icy roads

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Viewer) (Source: Viewer)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Police Department is giving tips on how to drive on icy roads and places to avoid during this cold weather. 

  •  Accelerate and decelerate slowly
  • Drive slow if you have to get out and drive at all
  • The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds
    should be increased to eight to ten seconds
  • Know the condition of your vehicle as far as tires and breaks,
    if they are "below par" then try to avoid having to use 
    that vehicle
  • Don't stop abruptly if you can avoid it
  • Don't power up hills. (hills will ice over just like bridges; 
    Bosque in the area of Hwy 6 should probably be avoided if 
    you can while the roads are icy!)
  • Don't stop while driving up a hill, you may find that you could 
    role backward faster than you were moving up the hill
  • Stay home unless necessary!!!

