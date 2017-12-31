Police capture man who escaped custody while wearing handcuffs - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police capture man who escaped custody while wearing handcuffs

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
WHITNEY, TX (KXXV) -

The Whitney Police Department said they have arrested a man who escaped from police custody and led them on a short chase on Sunday. 

Police were looking for a 17-year-old man wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans with white tennis shoes in the Ballard St. area of Whitney. 

Police said the suspect was still wearing handcuffs.

