Temple firefighters respond to kitchen fire due to unattended cooking

The Temple Fire Department responded to a fire in northeast Temple on Friday.

Firefighters arrived to the 1500 block of Hillcrest Rd. and found a neighbor had extinguished the kitchen fire.

Kitchen cabinets next to the stove and a microwave was damaged by the blaze.

The damage to the house and contents is estimated at $1,500.

Fire investigation determined the fire was unintentional and started from unattended cooking.

No one was displaced. One person was transported for evaluation of exposure to smoke.

