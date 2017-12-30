Killeen community center extends hours during freezing weather - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen community center extends hours during freezing weather

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Community Center will be open 24-hours a day to those looking for temporary relief from the cold weather. 

The community center is located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard and will open at 3 p.m. Sunday and remain open while the cold temperatures persist.  

Those in need of shelter or shelter services are advised to contact the following resources:

  • Families in Crisis Homeless Shelter, 412 E. Sprott Street

  • Jesus Hope & Love Mission, 818 N. 4th Street

  • Cove House, (254) 547-4673

  • Salvation Army (Temple), (254) 774-9996

