Killeen community center extends hours during freezing weather

The Killeen Community Center will be open 24-hours a day to those looking for temporary relief from the cold weather.

The community center is located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard and will open at 3 p.m. Sunday and remain open while the cold temperatures persist.

Those in need of shelter or shelter services are advised to contact the following resources:

Families in Crisis Homeless Shelter, 412 E. Sprott Street

Jesus Hope & Love Mission, 818 N. 4th Street

Cove House, (254) 547-4673

Salvation Army (Temple), (254) 774-9996

