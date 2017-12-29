Arctic air moving in this weekend

Texas experienced some wacky weather in 2017 and it looks like we could see more of that to end the year.

New Year's Eve:

Arctic air is expected to move into Central Texas starting Sunday. Our high temperature will probably occur during the early morning hours, starting off in the low 40s. Drizzle will be falling across Central Texas, and temperatures are expected to plummet through the 30s and eventually the 20s. From north to south, drizzle is expected to switch over to freezing drizzle and light snow. Luckily, there isn't a major amount of precipitation in the forecast, but there could be just enough to lead to icy overpasses and bridges. Some roadways could also turn icy north of Waco/Temple/Killeen. Sunday night (NYE), temperatures will be in the 20s across a large part of the region. With winds coming out of the north at 20-30 mph, many of our counties will feel like they're in the low 20s and teens. You will definitely need to bundle up if you plan to be outdoors for New Year's!

New Year's Day:

Temperatures will continue to fall into Monday morning, and precipitation will dwindle. Our morning lows should be in the low 20s, but with a breezy north wind, it will feel like the teens. Temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing during the afternoon.

If skies clear overnight Monday into Tuesday morning and winds lighten up, temperatures could plummet into the teens. Right now we are going with a morning low of 17, which is subject to change. And again, afternoon temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing.

Wednesday morning could be even cooler than Tuesday morning. If we see another morning of clear skies and light winds, temperatures could drop into the middle to low teens. More locations should climb above freezing Wednesday afternoon. Hopefully, this will be the start of a bit of a warming trend.

Sunday through Wednesday are highlighted as First Alert Weather Days. Temperatures are expected to be below 25 degrees for a prolonged period of time, wind chills could fall into the teens and single digits, and patchy ice on roadways cannot be ruled out.

Keep it right here with the First Alert Weather Team. We'll continue to update you on the conditions and forecast throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.