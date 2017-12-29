UMHB men's basketball edges MSOE 81-79

Lashann Higgs scored a career-high 25 points and No. 8 Texas won at Oklahoma for the first time since the 2009-10 season, beating the Sooners 88-78 on Thursday night in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.More >>
Kalani Brown scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting to lead No. 6 Baylor to an 88-58 victory over Kansas State on Thursday night in the Big 12 opener for both teams.More >>
Chennedy Carter scored 28 points, Anriel Howard had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 22 Texas A&M cruised to a 79-57 victory over SMU on Thursday night.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team seized control of the game with a dominating first-half run and the Cru eased to an 87-80 victory over Millsaps College in the Cru Classic Thursday in Belton.More >>
