Central Texas animal shelters look back at year's adoption rate

Central Texas animal shelters are taking a look back at adoptions for 2017.

At the Waco animal shelter, 2,975 animals have been adopted, which is higher than the 2,610 adoptions in 2016.

"I think a lot of it, probably has to do with our new facility too. It's more inviting. The animals are in a better display than in the past. I think that has a lot to do with it," Dr. Ron Epps said.

The City of Waco veterinarian said the intake of animals, however, is higher than last year. In 2017, the shelter had 5,795 animals come in compared to 5,441 in 2016.

"It's a problem in that when more animals come in and you don't have space, what do you do. And that's when we look at fosters and rescues to try to get them out as much as possible," Epps said.

He added the no-kill shelter has a 94 percent live exit rate.

"It seems we have an average of 25-35 animals coming in every day," said Epps. "This time of year is surprising."

27 animals came into the shelter yesterday alone.

At the Temple animal shelter, in 2017, 1,658 pets were adopted compared to 1,684 in 2016. Their goal for 2018 is to have 41 percent or more of the dogs and cats received adopted.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.