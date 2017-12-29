Two arrested in prostitution investigation at massage parlors - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Two arrested in prostitution investigation at massage parlors

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Brazos County Jail) (Source: Brazos County Jail)
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

Two women have been arrested and charged with prostitution after an investigation. 

Bryan police had received tips about suspicious activity at Rose Spa and Chi Massage in Bryan. 

Fan Zhang, 48, and Lina Ashford, 49, were arrested and charged with prostitution. 

No other details were released. 

