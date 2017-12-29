Multiple departments reporting to fire at Shallowater gin

As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.More >>
As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.More >>
Central Texans will soon get to meet a baby giraffe at Franklin Drive Thru Safari in Robertson County.More >>
Central Texans will soon get to meet a baby giraffe at Franklin Drive Thru Safari in Robertson County.More >>