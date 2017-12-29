Man arrested for assaulting 19-year-old, did not want him dating his stepdaughter

The Bellmead Police Department said they arrested a man for assaulting a 19-year-old because he did not want him to date his stepdaughter.

Police were called out to the 1000 block of Ashleman St. on Thursday night around 8:23 p.m. to a disturbance call.

When officers arrived a 19-year-old man was holding a lawn chair between him and 47-year-old Elzie Dorsey III of Bellmead.

Police said Dorsey got upset with the 19-year-old and showed indications of being intoxicated.

The issue according to Dorsey had to do with the victim dating Dorsey's stepdaughter and he did not agree with some of the victim's choices involving the relationship.

The victim reported that Dorsey showed a large knife during the argument. The victim then ran out of his house and used the lawn chair to defend himself.

Dorsey was taken into custody for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member, due to him and the victim living in the same home. Dorsey was also charged with public intoxication.

While police tried to escort him to the patrol unit, Dorsey resisted by pulling away from the officers in an attempt to continue fighting with the victim. Once Dorsey was pulled to the unit he refused multiple orders to get into the unit.

He was also charged with resisting arrest, search or transport.

