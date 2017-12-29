Meet our Digital Content Manager, and see the most popular viral videos of 2017

For the Dec. 29 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder introduced Taylor Corbett, our very own Digital Content Manager here at Central Texas News Now.

During the interview, Corbett shared the top five viral videos Central Texans viewed in 2017.

She also explained, her role at the station and how social media impacts the digital world.

Click here to see which videos made the list

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.