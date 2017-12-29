Central Texas doctor gives tips on how to manage holiday stress

The holiday season can be stressful for many people, and a local doctor is giving tips on how to manage that stress.

Family medicine doctor, Timothy Martindale said that losses of family and change in relationships as well as gift expenses could bring sadness.

"The biggest triggers for holiday stress is the change in the schedules, especially sleep, so get enough sleep," said Martindale.

"If you still try to go to bed around the same time and get the same amount of sleep, that will be one giant factor in keeping you stable and manage the stress," he added.

Above all Martindale said keeping a consistent schedule and managing finances will prevent a lot of unnecessary stress and it could be a good habit to take into the new year as well.

