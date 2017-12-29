Waco's homeless shelter to extend check-in hours during cold weather

The non-profit organization Mission Waco's homeless shelter called My Brother's Keeper will be extending their check-in hours for homeless people during the extreme cold weather coming up.

The 56-bed shelter is located at 1217 Mary Ave. The shelter will open for adult men and women without cost.

Normally, people are requested to sign up at the Meyer Center located at 1226 Washington Ave., during the day, and be checked in by 6:30 p.m.

However, due to the extreme cold, check-ins will be extended at the shelter until 10 p.m. nightly for everyone to have a safe place.

The organization said in case of filled bed-capacity, additional mattresses will be placed.

For more information call 254-296-9866.

