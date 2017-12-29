New nonprofit helping Central Texas Seniors in need

Enrich Seniors, a fairly new nonprofit in Central Texas, has only been around for two years but already it's making a big difference in the lives of some local seniors in need.

Della Ryberg, Co-Founder and Director of Program Development at Enrich Seniors, said there are many seniors in McLennan County that could use some assistance.

"It's heartbreaking to walk into a home of an elderly person who is literally alone. A lot of times, the home is falling down around them," Ryberg said.

Jackie Martin, 72-years-old, is among those Enrich Seniors is helping.

"It means a lot that they do it for me," Martin said.

A generous volunteer took time to help improve living conditions for Martin. Ryberg said the volunteer did some major work on his kitchen.

"New cabinets, new countertops, new sink, and new plumbing. He can now come up to the sink and use the sink in his wheelchair," Ryberg said.

The nonprofit also works with others in our community such as the Bellmead Fire Department to get Martin the care he needs.

Lieutenant Gary Grant with the Bellmead Fire Department, said Jackie is well-known in the community.

"It's a privilege and an honor to come over and help Jackie," Lt. Grant said.

La Vega High School coaches even pick him up for every football game. They also gave him a special plaque and a state championship ring from 2015.

"Jackie is such a staple here in the city of Bellmead," Lt. Grant said.

Martin considers them all his angels.

"Thank you and God bless you," Martin said.

Ryberg stressed the importance of helping the elderly.

"Our seniors, they're the ones who paved the road for us. They're the ones that laid the groundwork," Ryberg said.

"If you see someone in need, I think you just need to help them. You don't need to ask any questions, just help out," Lt. Grant said.

Enrich Seniors has three employees and about 100 volunteers. Of course, they're always in need of more. Donations are welcome and play a role in helping seniors in Central Texas.

