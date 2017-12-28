Lady Bears beat Kansas State in Big 12 opener - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lady Bears beat Kansas State in Big 12 opener

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Kalani Brown scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting to lead No. 6 Baylor to an 88-58 victory over Kansas State on Thursday night in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Baylor (10-1, 1-0 Big 12) led 8-0 2:05 into the game, a run that included a technical foul on Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie.

The Lady Bears hammered the Wildcats (8-3, 0-1) in the paint, scoring 48 points inside, a number of which came off second-chance opportunities.

Kansas State's Kayla Goth led all scorers with 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the field.

BIG PICTURE

This was the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams and while the first quarter appeared to see Baylor dominating, the Wildcats made the game quite respectable well into the second half. The game against Kansas State marked the Lady Bears first in 10 days and the rust was apparent, even after the hot first quarter start. Meanwhile, this marks the first game in what appears to be a long stretch for the Wildcats as they will face three more ranked opponents, two on the road and hosting No. 8 Texas.

UP NEXT

BAYLOR: The Lady Bears host Texas Tech on Dec. 31.

KANSAS STATE: The Wildcats travel to Oklahoma State on Dec. 31.

