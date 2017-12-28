Baylor men's hoops opens Big 12 play against Texas Tech

Scott Drew's 18th ranked Baylor Bears hit the road to play (22) Texas Tech Dec 29.

The Associated Press has six Big 12 teams ranked in its top 25, making it one of the deepest conferences in the league.

"One thing about that is in years past you'd go to a place and lose and folks would call it a bad loss," said Drew, "Now, if you drop one on the road it doesn't hurt you for the NCAA's."

Baylor is short on depth, with its rotation only spanning seven scholarship players. The Red Raiders traditionally have used a 10 man rotation.

"One good thing [about only having seven] is that no one complains about playing time," said Drew with a smile.

One thing that could hurt the Bears, pressure and exhaustion from playing on the road. Tech has one of the stingiest defenses in America, not to mention they rank in the top 10 nationally in steals.

"We were getting all [our turnovers] out of the way in non conference," said Drew, "I think last game we had like 21, 22 turnovers and if you do that in the Big 12 you're not even giving yourself a chance. Our guys know that."

Baylor tips off against Tech at 7:00 p.m. Friday. After that contest, the Green and Gold return home for a Jan 2 matchup against (10) TCU.

