CFL approves Manziel for play

TORONTO (AP) - The Canadian Football League said Thursday it would approve a contract for quarterback Johnny Manziel if one is reached with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who have the former Heisman Trophy winner on their negotiation list.

The team has 10 days to make an offer to the 25-year-old Manziel, who would remain on the list for another year even if he rejects the bid.

The league in September said it would not approve a contract for Manziel until next season and only if he met certain conditions stipulated by Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. The former Texas A&M star played two tumultuous seasons in the NFL until the Cleveland Browns released him in March 2016 amid a number of off-field issues.

Hamilton (6-12) finished third in the East Division last year and missed the playoffs. The team said it appreciated the league's "diligence" and Manziel "for thus far demonstrating the attributes necessary to continue his career in our great league."

