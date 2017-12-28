Veterans One Stop weeks away from opening first transitional home for heroes

Dozens of houses are popping up inside The Lakes at University Parks, including one with a very special purpose.

What was once a plot of land, is now a transitional home for veterans that will open next month.

A generous donor made this dream a reality for DeLisa Russell, director of Veterans One Stop, who wanted to make things easier on our local veterans.

Russell said the donation came from an active-duty Air Force chaplain who has seen how difficult the transition from war can be. She said the transitional home will be named after Robert Carter, the organization's chaplain who died last month.

"This is extremely important as service members transition out of the military, that they have the arms of their military family around them to help them transition into civilian life," said Russell.

Fully furnished, the three-bedroom house will serve a single family for about six to nine months at a time.

"This is going to be a great idea," said John Knue, Air Force veteran. "We know what it's like to transition out, after 20 something years in the military, into a community that was strange to us."

Russell said each veteran will be responsible for an inexpensive monthly rate which will be based on their income. This will allow them to worry less about finances and more on themselves.

"It shows that somebody cares for one thing, that they've got a place to live," said Jerry Guinn, Air Force veteran. "A lot of these guys end up on the street, so this actually gives them a big chance to get their life started."

Russell said they're currently accepting tenant applications for the home and that they've already received about a dozen so far.

"It makes me feel so good to see how they're treated. They're treated like heroes and that's what they are," said Lester Crowl, Marine veteran. "You can't beat it, I think it's great!"

Russell said the official ribbon cutting for the home will happen mid-January and the first family will be moved in by the end of that month.

If you would like to submit an application or donate to the project, you can call Veteran's One Stop at 254-297-7171.

We first told you about this story back in July when Veterans One Stop broke ground on the project.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.