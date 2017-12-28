Church managing fireworks store expects busy New Year's Eve

Members of a church managing a fireworks store in McLennan County expect a busy New Year’s Eve.

Terresa Hale who is the wife of the Turning Point Church Pastor, Thomas, has spent the holiday working at a Mr. W. fireworks superstore near Bellmead for five years.

Her family and other church members spend hours setting up the store located in McLennan County for customers shopping for the end of the year celebration. The store reopened on Dec. 26 but Hale expects the largest crowd to come on New Year’s Eve.

"By 6 p.m., there will be a line to the door or out the door and by 9 p.m. It's packed. Literally packed," Hale said. “

The Hales have welcomed the new year working at the store located at 110 Bud Dr. several times.

"Usually, we are so busy working that we don't realize it has turned over midnight but we enjoy spending our time together," Hale said.

Hale’s son, Matthew, said it’s not only time well spent but it also helps a good cause.

"We're here. We're loud. We are competing with each other, we are making fun of each other for everything that we do. It’s like any other New Year's Eve party but we are helping the church as we do it,” Matthew said.

The Hales will likely close the store at 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day but they may not have the chance to rest after that.

"Sometimes you don't get to go to bed at all because you have to get open at 9 a.m. the next morning, if you do close,” Hale said.

The proceeds from that store and another Mr. W superstore on FM 439 outside of Nolanville will benefit the Turning Point Church in Waco

You can purchase fireworks until 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

If you plan to buy fireworks, remember it’s illegal to light them in several Central Texas cities including Waco, Temple, Killeen and Lacy Lakeview.

Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Patty Faulkner recommends having a water source, such as a garden hose or a bucket of water, nearby.

“Any aerial fireworks, if the grass is really, really dry, we tend to try to discourage those because we do have a lot of fires out in the county because of the fireworks,” Faulkner said.

She also said the person handling the fireworks should use caution.

"I would make sure you do one at a time, use adult supervision. Don't let kids do it,” Faulkner said. "The other thing you want to make sure you do is not carry them in your pocket.”

Furthermore, Faulkner advises to keep pets inside when discharging them because they can be startled by them and run away or hide.

