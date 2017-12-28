Electrical fire leads to large power outage

An electrical fire led to a large power outage Thursday afternoon.

Waco police said that the electrical fire happened at 27th Street and Colonial.

The outage ranges from downtown Waco out to Lake Air, intersections such as Waco Drive and Valley Mills, 17th and 18th and Waco Drive, and down Bosque Ave. and Colcord.

Oncor's outage map said more than 10,000 customers were affected and there is no estimated time of restoration at this time.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.