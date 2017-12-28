Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press



The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $9,996,473; $158.81.

2. U2; $8,355,366; $117.39.

3. Coldplay; $5,893,817; $102.83.

4. Paul McCartney; $5,206,084; $139.39.

5. Bruno Mars; $2,770,711; $109.55.

6. Lady Gaga; $2,474,231; $116.78.

7. Guns N' Roses; $2,438,762; $122.78.

8. Roger Waters; $2,225,025; $117.94.

9. Dead & Company; $1,667,123; $111.11.

10. Jay-Z; $1,505,729; $101.29.

11. Ed Sheeran; $1,481,349; $84.91.

12. Depeche Mode; $1,401,997; $86.13.

13. Ariana Grande; $1,348,249; $111.41.

14. Neil Diamond; $1,313,396; $112.95.

15. Marc Anthony; $1,218,726; $111.45.

16. The Weeknd; $1,157,594; $87.13.

17. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,084,704; $89.82.

18. Tim McGraw / Faith Hill; $1,070,041; $84.08.

19. Katy Perry; $997,860; $107.03.

20. Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull; $996,390; $87.20.

