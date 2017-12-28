3rd suspect turns in self in connection to Spence Street murder

Lufkin police say the third of three suspects involved in the shooting death on Spence Street on Dec. 18 has turned himself in.

According to a press release, Jermaine Gray, 34, and Clifford Gray, 32, were arrested Friday in a raid on a home in Orange County, with the help of US Marshals. They are being held at the jail there on first-degree murder charges.

At 4 p.m. Friday, police announced McClendon Harrison, 29, turned in himself in Shelby County.

The three are accused in the shooting death of Jerone Jones, 38.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 1800 block of Spence Street. Dispatchers got a call about a male shooting victim at 5:02 p.m.

Jones later died at a Lufkin hospital.

According to the press release, detectives sought warrants for all three the day after the shooting, following a round-the-clock investigation. Police delayed making that announcement at the request of US Marshals. Marshals have been trying to locate the Grays in the Beaumont area since Dec. 20.

