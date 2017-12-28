Police looking for car burglar in West

The West Police Department said they are looking for a car burglar that police believe stole two vehicles.

During overnight on Dec. 27 a gray Honda Crossover was stolen from the 200 block of W. Elm St.

The owner said that the vehicle was locked and no keys were left in.

The license plate of the car is JXF6104.

There was a white 2003 Ford work pick-up recovered behind Jupe Mills in West this morning.

It had been reported stolen out of Brownsboro, Texas. Police believe that the two incidents are connected.

If anyone knows about these incidents or where the vehicle might be you are asked to call police at 254-757-5222.

