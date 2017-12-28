Ram Texas Circuit finals rodeo to be held tonight

The Ram Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo will kick off tonight in Waco.

The event will be held Dec. 28 through the 30 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Extraco Events Center.

Spectators will enjoy seven rodeo events (bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing) along with the fan favorite Mutton Bustin’.

Tickets are $25 each and you can purchase tickets at tikcemaster.com or call 254-224-8282.

PRCA’s Circuit System consists of 12 geographic regions. Each PRCA contestant in the United States chooses a home circuit at the beginning of the year and competes for points throughout the year.

Each circuit’s top contestants in all seven events qualify for that circuit’s final rodeo at the end of the season.

