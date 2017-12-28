CTX troopers issued fewer citations, warnings during 2016 holiday season

As Central Texans prepare to ring in the new year, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety will be out in full force to make sure everyone arrives home safely.

From New Year's Eve to New Year's Day, troopers will be looking for drunk drivers, speeders, and other dangerous drivers, DPS said in a press release.

In 2016, the 21 counties in the KXXV-TV viewing area made up about 10 percent of the 72,000 citations and warnings troopers issued during the holiday season, according to an open records request Central Texas News Now submitted to DPS.

From Dec. 23, 2015, through Jan. 3, 2016, DPS troopers gave out more than 9,500 citations and warnings.

Bell County had the most citations (402) while Williamson County had the most warnings (930), according to the data.

Troopers arrested 28 drivers for driving while under the influence. Seven of those drivers were arrested in Bell County.

A year later, during Dec. 23, 2016 through Jan. 2, 2017 holiday season, troopers issued more than 7,000 citations and warnings. That's nearly 2,500 fewer than the year before, the data showed.

Williamson County had the most citations and warnings this time around.

Troopers arrested a total of 45 drivers for DWI. Eleven of them were arrested in Navarro County.

Drivers have several options to get home safely this holiday season:

Tipsy Tow will tow your car home for free, as long as it's within 10 miles, from 6 p.m. New Year's Eve to 6 a.m. New Year's Day, according to AAA.

Tow King will offer a similar service but only until 3 a.m., according to Waco Transit System.

You can also schedule a free ride home through Waco Transit System's "Safe Ride Home" program.

Book a ride-hailing service, like Uber, Lyft, or a local cab company.

