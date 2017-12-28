Texas clinches winning season with win over Mizzou - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas clinches winning season with win over Mizzou

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

After three losing seasons, the University of Texas football team is finally back on the winning side of things.

Tom Herman's Longhorns defeated Missouri 33 to 16 in the Texas Bowl Wednesday night.

The Texas defense was the story of the night, generating four turnovers, while the offense worked its magic. 

Quarterback Shane Buchele left the game with an injury making way for Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger would go on to lead the longhorns to the overwhelming victory despite an early second half surge from the Tigers.

Texas capped its season at 7-6, avoiding its first time having four straight losing seasons since the 1930s.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • Texas clinches winning season with win over Mizzou

    Texas clinches winning season with win over Mizzou

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:48 AM EST2017-12-28 05:48:50 GMT

    After three losing seasons, the University of Texas football team is finally back on the winning side of things. 

    More >>

    After three losing seasons, the University of Texas football team is finally back on the winning side of things. 

    More >>

  • Mavs snap eight game skid against Pacers

    Mavs snap eight game skid against Pacers

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 10:01 PM EST2017-12-28 03:01:03 GMT
    SPORTS-MAVERICKSSPORTS-MAVERICKS

    Dirk Nowitzki scored 15 points, Harrison Barnes made the tiebreaking free throw with 37.7 seconds left and the Dallas Mavericks snapped an eight-game road losing streak with a 98-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    Dirk Nowitzki scored 15 points, Harrison Barnes made the tiebreaking free throw with 37.7 seconds left and the Dallas Mavericks snapped an eight-game road losing streak with a 98-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Troy hosts Christmas classic basketball tournament

    Troy hosts Christmas classic basketball tournament

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 3:34 PM EST2017-12-27 20:34:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycommedia)(Source: Raycommedia)

    Troy high school is welcoming seven other programs to its gym for an eight team tournament that will run Dec 28 to the 29. Below is the schedule for boys and girls games.

    More >>

    Troy high school is welcoming seven other programs to its gym for an eight team tournament that will run Dec 28 to the 29. Below is the schedule for boys and girls games.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly