Texas clinches winning season with win over Mizzou

After three losing seasons, the University of Texas football team is finally back on the winning side of things.More >>
Dirk Nowitzki scored 15 points, Harrison Barnes made the tiebreaking free throw with 37.7 seconds left and the Dallas Mavericks snapped an eight-game road losing streak with a 98-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.More >>
Troy high school is welcoming seven other programs to its gym for an eight team tournament that will run Dec 28 to the 29. Below is the schedule for boys and girls games.More >>
BIG 12 TIME For the No. 6/6 Baylor Lady Bears (10-1, 0-0), the Big 12 Conference season begins on the road at Kansas State (8-3, 0-0) on Thursday Dec. 28. The 7 p.m. (CT) contest will air on COX Channel Kansas.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team will return to action after a 12-day layoff when the Cru plays host to the Cru Classic on December 28th and 29th.More >>
