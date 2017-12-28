Texas clinches winning season with win over Mizzou

After three losing seasons, the University of Texas football team is finally back on the winning side of things.

Tom Herman's Longhorns defeated Missouri 33 to 16 in the Texas Bowl Wednesday night.

The Texas defense was the story of the night, generating four turnovers, while the offense worked its magic.

Quarterback Shane Buchele left the game with an injury making way for Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger would go on to lead the longhorns to the overwhelming victory despite an early second half surge from the Tigers.

Texas capped its season at 7-6, avoiding its first time having four straight losing seasons since the 1930s.

