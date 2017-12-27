Seniors share words of wisdom for 2018

With ages comes wisdom and often good advice for those planning out the new year.

"Eight decades covers quite a bit of territory," said 82-year-old Margret Gateley. "But family and education are two of the most important things. I think if you have those, you have lots to be thankful for."

As Dec. comes to a close, many residents at Stilwell Retirement Residence don't plan on making any resolutions of their own, but that's because they already have it all.

"Much focus is given to career and to earning lots of money," said 81-year-old Lenora Crowder. "In my opinion, those are not nearly so important as the family."

Over the last several decades, these folks have learned to value family, friends and a higher power above all.

"I think the church has been very important in my life," said 95-year-old Dorothy Alexander. "Faith is what you have to believe in to be a better person."

So you may want to believe them when they say to love and be loved is the greatest accomplishment of all.

"Relationships with people, those are very important," said Gateley. "To me, anyway."

A new poll by the Marist Institute for Public Opinion found that "Being a Better Person" and "Weight Loss" share the top spot as the most popular New Year's resolution for 2018.

