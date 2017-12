Troy hosts Christmas classic basketball tournament

Troy high school is welcoming seven other programs to its gym for an eight team tournament that will run Dec 28 to the 29. Below is the schedule for boys and girls games.

Thursday, Dec 28 Boys

10:30 a.m. Eagle Christian vs. Troy (HS Gym)

Florence vs. Moody (MS Gym)

1:30 p.m. Reicher vs. West (HS Gym)

Rogers vs. Tom Glenn (MS Gym)

4:30 p.m. Troy vs. Florence (HS Gym)

Moody vs. Eagle Christian (MS Gym)

7:30 p.m. West vs. Rogers (HS Gym)

Tom Glenn vs. Reicher (MS Gym)

Thursday, Dec 28 Girls

9:00 a.m Troy vs. Bartlett (HS Gym)

Moody vs. Llano (MS Gym)

12:00 p.m. Smithville vs. Lampasas (HS Gym)

Giddings vs. Lago Vista (MS Gym)

3:00 p.m. Troy vs. Moody (HS Gym)

Llano vs. Bartlett (MS Gym)

6:00 p.m. Giddings vs. Smithville (HS Gym)

Lampasas vs. Lago Vista (MS Gym)

Friday, Dec 29 Boys

10:30 a.m. Troy vs. Moody (HS Gym)

Florence vs. Eagle Christian (MS Gym)

1:30 p.m. Reicher vs. Rogers (HS Gym)

West vs. Tom Glenn (MS Gym)

4:30 & 7:30 p.m. Games TBA

Friday, Dec 29 Girls

9:00 a.m. Lago Vista vs. Smithville (HS Gym)

Lampasas vs. Giddings (MS Gym)

12:00 p.m. Llano vs. Troy (HS Gym)

Moody vs. Bartlett (MS Gym)

3:00 & 6:00 p.m. Games TBA