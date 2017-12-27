Lady Bears open conference play with Kansas State - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lady Bears open conference play with Kansas State

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

BIG 12 TIME
For the No. 6/6 Baylor Lady Bears (10-1, 0-0), the Big 12 Conference season begins on the road at Kansas State (8-3, 0-0) on Thursday Dec. 28. The 7 p.m. (CT) contest will air on COX Channel Kansas.

FOLLOW ALONG
Fans can tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (analyst) on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and the radio in Waco on 1660AM and 99.1FM. The game will also be broadcast on COX Channel Kansas.

CONFERENCE OPENER HISTORY
? Since 1982-83, the Lady Bears are 19-6 in conference openers.
? Baylor is 12-9 in conference-opening games all-time since joining the Big 12 Conference.
? Under head coach Kim Mulkey’s direction, Baylor has compiled a 12-5 record in Big 12 openers.

  • Troy hosts Christmas classic basketball tournament

    Troy hosts Christmas classic basketball tournament

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 3:34 PM EST2017-12-27 20:34:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycommedia)(Source: Raycommedia)

    Troy high school is welcoming seven other programs to its gym for an eight team tournament that will run Dec 28 to the 29. Below is the schedule for boys and girls games.

    More >>

    Troy high school is welcoming seven other programs to its gym for an eight team tournament that will run Dec 28 to the 29. Below is the schedule for boys and girls games.

    More >>

  • Lady Bears open conference play with Kansas State

    Lady Bears open conference play with Kansas State

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 3:07 PM EST2017-12-27 20:07:59 GMT

    BIG 12 TIME For the No. 6/6 Baylor Lady Bears (10-1, 0-0), the Big 12 Conference season begins on the road at Kansas State (8-3, 0-0) on Thursday Dec. 28. The 7 p.m. (CT) contest will air on COX Channel Kansas.

    More >>

    BIG 12 TIME For the No. 6/6 Baylor Lady Bears (10-1, 0-0), the Big 12 Conference season begins on the road at Kansas State (8-3, 0-0) on Thursday Dec. 28. The 7 p.m. (CT) contest will air on COX Channel Kansas.

    More >>

  • UMHB basketball hosts Cru Classic

    UMHB basketball hosts Cru Classic

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 3:06 PM EST2017-12-27 20:06:31 GMT

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team will return to action after a 12-day layoff when the Cru plays host to the Cru Classic on December 28th and 29th.

    More >>

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team will return to action after a 12-day layoff when the Cru plays host to the Cru Classic on December 28th and 29th.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly