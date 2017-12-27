Lady Bears open conference play with Kansas State

Troy high school is welcoming seven other programs to its gym for an eight team tournament that will run Dec 28 to the 29. Below is the schedule for boys and girls games.More >>
BIG 12 TIME For the No. 6/6 Baylor Lady Bears (10-1, 0-0), the Big 12 Conference season begins on the road at Kansas State (8-3, 0-0) on Thursday Dec. 28. The 7 p.m. (CT) contest will air on COX Channel Kansas.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team will return to action after a 12-day layoff when the Cru plays host to the Cru Classic on December 28th and 29th.More >>
J.J. Barea scored 20 points, including a clinching layup in the final seconds, and the Dallas Mavericks ended another six-game winning streak by Toronto with a 98-93 victory over the Raptors on Tuesday night.More >>
Left-hander Zach Duke and the Minnesota Twins have finalized a one-year contract.More >>
