Lady Bears open conference play with Kansas State

BIG 12 TIME

For the No. 6/6 Baylor Lady Bears (10-1, 0-0), the Big 12 Conference season begins on the road at Kansas State (8-3, 0-0) on Thursday Dec. 28. The 7 p.m. (CT) contest will air on COX Channel Kansas.

FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (analyst) on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and the radio in Waco on 1660AM and 99.1FM. The game will also be broadcast on COX Channel Kansas.

CONFERENCE OPENER HISTORY

? Since 1982-83, the Lady Bears are 19-6 in conference openers.

? Baylor is 12-9 in conference-opening games all-time since joining the Big 12 Conference.

? Under head coach Kim Mulkey’s direction, Baylor has compiled a 12-5 record in Big 12 openers.