More than 1,500 cases of the flu reported in McLennan County

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Wednesday that there was an increase in flu cases for a second week in a row.

The health district reported that there were 1,541 cases of the flu or flu-like illness reported by the end of the week on Dec. 22.

This is a jump from the 1,041 cases reported at the end of the week of Dec. 15.

The Health District said that washing your hands often and using basic cough hygiene will also slow the spread of the flu virus.

