Flu cases decrease in McLennan County

The public information for the City of Waco said flu cases have decreased for the second week in a row.

There were 1,182 cases of the flu and flu-like illness reported for the week ending on Jan. 6th a decrease from 1,283 cases the previous week.

Although there is a slight decrease, the Health District continues to recommend that anyone with flu symptoms, including a fever, avoid contact with others.

If you are sick or experiencing any symptoms, please stay at home. Washing your hands frequently is a good practice in prevention.

Prescription medications like Tamiflu may be beneficial to easing symptoms and overcoming the flu faster.

Only a healthcare professional can diagnosis the flu and prescribe medications. Basic hand and cough hygiene will also slow the spread of the flu virus.

Week ending 1-6-18 1,182 cases

Week ending 12-29-17 1283 cases

Week ending 12-22-17 1541 cases

Week ending 12-15-17 1041 cases

Week ending 12-8-17 338 cases

Week ending 12-1-17 303 cases

Week ending 11-25-17 204 cases

