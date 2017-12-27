Three arrested after vehicle burglaries

Three men are in jail after breaking into vehicles over the holiday weekend.

Bryan police said that on Dec. 26, a vehicle was broken into at Time Mart on Finfeather. Officers found two men in a vacant building next to the Time Mart with the items stolen and some drugs. Brandon Mondine, 31, was arrested for theft and possession of a controlled substance. Victor Jackson, 41, was arrested for theft.

On Dec. 27, an officer was traveling on Brandywine Circle when he spotted a vehicle with its dome lights on. After investigating, he found a man hiding near one of the vehicles. The man, Darian Taylor, 18, took off running but was caught. He was charged with three counts of burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest, and failure to ID.

