Christmas fire leaves famed NYC 'hugging dog' and owner homeless

The golden retriever Louboutina, famous for being photographed while hugging people in NYC, is now homeless, along with her owner, after a fire on Christmas day destroyed their apartment. Social media friends have stepped up to help.More >>
“It could have been horrible,” a sheriff's deputy said. “It was cold, It was damp. It’s on a cement floor. There’s no telling how long he could have made it." Luckily, a traveling couple found the baby within an hour and got it help.More >>
Luke Manuella, 8, wanted to see his older brother, a Marine stationed in North Carolina.More >>
The program is good for the planes and the owls, which are a threatened species and live primarily in the Arctic.More >>
