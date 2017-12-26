Recall of beef stew meat sold at H-E-B

There's a recall of some beef stew meat sold at HEB stores. Below is the press release from the USDA that indicates which types of meat should be returned to the store for a refund. The meat in question could have foreign matter in it, possibly plastic or metal.

-----------------------------------

WASHINGTON, Dec. 26, 2017– Swift Beef Co., doing business as JBS USA Food

Company, a Cactus, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 4,702 pounds of beef

stew product that may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically plastic and metal, the

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced

today.

The boneless beef stew items were produced on Dec. 13, 2017. The following products

are subject to recall:

· Cases containing six 5-lb. bulk cryovac plastic bags containing fresh beef stew meat

intended for HEB grocery store retailer re-package. The affected case code is 69404.

· Re-packaged various weight beef stew meat trays that also contain separately wrapped

vegetables. The meat trays are marked with establishment 7231 on the side of the tray.

· Re-packaged various weight beef stew labeled as HEB brand: Beef Stew Meat

Tenderized RP, Beef Stew Meat RP, Beef Stew Meat VP, Beef Stew Meat-CR VP,

Beef Stew Meat Tenderized VP, Beef Stew Meat CP, and Beef Stew Kit.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 3D” next to the USDA

mark of inspection or Est. 7231 on the side of the tray. These items were shipped to HEB retail

stores in Texas.

The problem was discovered on Dec. 24, 2017, by the HEB grocery store chain in San

Antonio, Texas, when they opened boxes containing the multi-vac packages. That same day

HEB locked the sales of all stew meat from their registers and pulled all products from shelves

in all the stores.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.