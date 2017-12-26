Midway basketball announces MT Rice Tournament field

Games and Schedule are listed below for Dec 28 contests:

10 a.m. Boys

Georgetown vs. La Vega (Midway Arena)

University vs. Jarrell (Connally HS)

Bruceville-Eddy vs. Midway (Midway Middle School)

10 a.m. Girls

Connally vs. Midway girls (Midway gym 2)

Lorena vs. Hutto girls (Lorena main gym)

Cedar Park vs. Belton girls (Lorena gym 2)



11:30 a.m. Boys

Waco vs. Legacy (Midway gym 2)

Grapevile vs. Temple (Lorena main gym)

Vanguard vs. Bowie (Lorena gym 2)

Anderson vs. Connally (Connally HS)

11:30 a.m. Girls

SFA Austin vs. Waco (Midway Arena)

Ennis vs. Boswell (Midway Middle School)



1 p.m. Boys

Lake Ridge vs. Montgomery (Midway Arena)

C.E. King vs. Bruceville-Eddy (Midway Middle School)

Coppell vs. Jarrell (Connally HS)

1 p.m. Girls

Keller T.C. vs. Gatesville (Midway gym 2)

Midlothian vs. Tivy (Lorena main gym)

Westlake vs. University (Lorena gym 2)



2:30 p.m. Boys

Judson vs. Georgetown boys (Midway gym 2)

Pearland vs. Grapevine boys (Lorena gym 2)

2:30 p.m. Girls

Summer Creek vs. Boswell (Midway Arena)

Cedar Park vs. Rockwall Heath (Midway Middle School)

RR Westwood vs. Hutto (Lorena main gym)

Connally vs. Anderson (Connally HS)

4 p.m. Boys

Bowie vs. HC (Midway Arena)

Legacy vs. Nacogdoches (Midway Middle School)

Connally vs. West Oso (Connally HS)

4 p.m. Girls

S.A. Vet vs. SFA Austin (Midway gym 2)

Pflug. Connally vs. Midlothian (Lorena main gym)

Keller T.C. vs. Round Rock (Lorena gym 2)





5:30 p.m. Boys

Round Rock vs. Lake Ridge (Midway gym 2)

Temple vs. Pearland (Lorena main gym)

La Vega vs. Judson (Lorena gym 2)

Coppell vs. University (Connally HS)

5:30 p.m. Girls

Clear Springs vs. Westlake (Midway Arena)

Summer Creek vs. Ennis (Midway Middle School)



7 p.m. Boys

Midway vs. C.E. King (Midway Arena)

Nacogdoches vs. Waco (Midway Middle School)

7 p.m. Girls

Rockwall Heath vs. Belton (Midway gym 2)

Pflug. Connally vs. Tivy (Lorena main gym)

Lorena vs. RR Westwood (Lorena gym 2)

Round Rock vs. Gatesville (Connally HS)

8:30 p.m. Boys

Montgomery vs. Round Rock (Midway gym 2)

HC vs. Vanguard (Lorena main gym)

West Oso vs. Anderson (Connally HS)

8:30 p.m. Girls

Waco vs. S.A. Vet (Midway Arena)

Midway vs. Anderson (Midway Middle School)

University vs. Clear Springs (Lorena gym 2)

