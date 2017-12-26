Hundreds hit the stores for deals the day after Christmas

Christmas is over but that holiday shopping is not, hundreds of people poured in to the Killeen Mall on Tuesday trying to find that perfect gift, but this time... for themselves.

"Holiday is our busiest time of year and it doesn't stop at Christmas it continues through this week after Christmas and we have actually found that most people are looking to by gifts for themselves, maybe something they didn't get for Christmas," Killeen Mall Senior Marketing Manager, Mardi Peaster said.

Peaster added the mall even opened two hours earlier to prepare for the crowds.

"I am not sure how many people are here all I can tell you is it's been very crowded throughout most of the day, in fact we opened up at eight this morning to account for the traffic," Peaster said.

And while most would imagine folks are headed out to exchange gifts, that doesn't seem to be the case.

"We have not seen a lot of exchanges and I haven't had a report from any of the stores about gift card usage but what we are seeing is just people out shopping and taking advantage of the great deals they are seeing out," Peaster added.

and most of those mall-goers will tell you fighting the crowd was worth the savings.

"If you're looking for a deal this is the day to be out," Aaron Bernard said.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.