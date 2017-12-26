Jones: Garrett will return next season

Left-hander Zach Duke and the Minnesota Twins have finalized a one-year contract.More >>
Games and Schedule are listed below for Dec 28 contests:More >>
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says coach Jason Garrett will return for an eighth full season after Dallas missed the playoffs in a year marred by the six-game suspension of star running back Ezekiel Elliott.More >>
After making an impression during a pair of Aggie victories, Texas A&M’s Savion Flagg has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.More >>
Justin Coleman put Seattle in front for good with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown and the Seahawks won a playoff elimination game against Dallas, beating the Cowboys 21-12 on Sunday in Ezekiel Elliott's return from a six-game suspension.More >>
