Waco Solid Waste Services urging people to properly dispose of fallen leaves

The chilly winter weather has trees shedding their leaves across Central Texas.

All of those leaves can be a flood hazard by clogging storm drains, which is why you shouldn't blow leaves from your yard into the road.

Jason Embry is the safety and training coordinator with Waco Solid Waste Services. He's urging folks to properly dispose of their leaves by bagging them up and putting them in their green city trash bins. The green bins are meant for grass trimmings and other yard debris.

"Every storm drain runs into a drainage canal which absolutely effects lots of residents, lots of households, lots of businesses," said Embry.

Embry said it can be extremely costly to fix storm drains if they get seriously clogged. Brushing your leaves directly into a storm drain is also considered illegal dumping, which could cost you a fine.

If you'd like to have a green bin delivered for free to your home, call 254-299-2612 to request one or submit a request here.

