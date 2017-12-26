AVOID AREA: Road closed due to apartment fire

Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route after an apartment fire has closed part of a Waco road.

Sanger Ave. is closed due to a fire at Ashton Oaks Apartments, located at 5100 Hawthorne Drive.

Waco police said that Sanger is closed from Jefferies to Town Oaks.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.