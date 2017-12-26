AVOID AREA: Road closed due to apartment fire - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

AVOID AREA: Road closed due to apartment fire

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Viewer Picture) (Source: Viewer Picture)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route after an apartment fire has closed part of a Waco road. 

Sanger Ave. is closed due to a fire at Ashton Oaks Apartments, located at 5100 Hawthorne Drive.  

Waco police said that Sanger is closed from Jefferies to Town Oaks. 

No other details were released. 

